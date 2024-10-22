CPC delegation visits Nepal on ties

Xinhua) 09:23, October 22, 2024

KATHMANDU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation has concluded a two-day visit to Nepal after having exchanges with leaders of political parties in the South Asian country.

The delegation was led by Chen Gang, a member of the CPC Central Committee. KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) and Nepal's prime minister, had met with Chen, who is also secretary of the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee, during the delegation visit from Oct. 19 to 20.

During the stay in the Himalayan country, the CPC delegation had exchanges with leaders of Nepal's political parties and attended a briefing on the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which was focused on sharing the opportunities brought by the Chinese-style modernization and deepening the trans-Himalaya cooperation.

In meetings and exchanges with the CPC delegation, the Nepali side reaffirmed commitment to the one-China policy and expressed the willingness to further strengthen interparty exchanges with the Chinese side, and to deepen cooperation in various fields, promoting the continuous development of relations between the two countries.

