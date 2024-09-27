China committed to building closer China-Nepal community with shared future: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:44, September 27, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has always placed Nepal at an important position in its neighboring diplomacy, and is committed to building a closer China-Nepal community with a shared future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Wang said that China will continue to support Nepal in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and hopes Nepal will find a successful development path that suits its national conditions.

China's decision to grant zero-tariff treatment to 100 percent of tariff items of products from all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China will facilitate more Nepalese specialty products to enter China, Wang added.

For his part, Oli said Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is committed to enhancing cooperation with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)