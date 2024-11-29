Nepali PM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:44, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli will pay an official visit to China from December 2 to 5, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

