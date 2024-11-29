Home>>
Nepali PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:44, November 29, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli will pay an official visit to China from December 2 to 5, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-aided public welfare projects handed over to Nepal's community
- CPC delegation visits Nepal on ties
- Technology growth, closer China-Nepal cooperation boost potential in advancing BRI
- China committed to building closer China-Nepal community with shared future: Chinese FM
- Chinese medical team in Nepal honored over "dedicated service"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.