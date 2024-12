Nepali PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:55, December 04, 2024

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

