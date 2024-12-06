China, Nepal sign framework agreement to promote Belt and Road cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Nepal have signed a framework agreement to promote Belt and Road cooperation, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Thursday.

Liu Sushe, deputy head of the NDRC, and Amrit Bahadur Rai, acting foreign secretary of Nepal, signed on the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

According to this agreement, both countries will adhere to the principle of "planning together, building together, and benefiting together," and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in key areas such as economy, finance, transportation, logistics, trade, industrial investment and customs.

The signing of the framework agreement is of great significant to deepening political mutual trust between China and Nepal and promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the NDRC said.

