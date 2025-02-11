Home>>
Trending in China | Ancient Chinese goose pear incense
(People's Daily App) 16:17, February 11, 2025
Goose pear incense is an ancient recipe from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in China, characterized by a captivating preparation process. The incense offers a distinctive fragrance, combining fruity notes with subtle medicinal undertones. The gentle aroma is sweet and fresh, creating a pleasant ambiance for meditation, relaxation, and stress relief.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
- Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
- Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- Savor the sweetness of autumn with pears
- Growing demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine promotes China-Zimbabwe cooperation
- 90 pct of Chinese counties run TCM centers
- TCM diagnosis, treatment center inaugurated in Nepal's Kathmandu
- China builds comprehensive innovation platform system for traditional Chinese medicine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.