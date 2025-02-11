Trending in China | Ancient Chinese goose pear incense

Goose pear incense is an ancient recipe from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in China, characterized by a captivating preparation process. The incense offers a distinctive fragrance, combining fruity notes with subtle medicinal undertones. The gentle aroma is sweet and fresh, creating a pleasant ambiance for meditation, relaxation, and stress relief.

