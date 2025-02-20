Shared TCM pharmacy management system in N China enables residents to access high-quality services
Staff members work at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) pharmacy in Shenzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2025. Shenzhou City established a shared TCM pharmacy management system in September 2024 that integrates consultations from townships, online prescriptions, and intelligent herbal medicine decoction services with free delivery, enabling urban and rural residents to access high-quality TCM services conveniently. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
