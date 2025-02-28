Maltese medical students explore traditional Chinese medicine

Yang Xiaowei (R), doctor from the Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine at the University of Malta, guides people to practice Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise, in Msida, Malta, on Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A lecture on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) on Wednesday captivated medical students at the University of Malta and doctors from the state-run Mater Dei Hospital.

At the invitation of the Malta Medical Students' Association, Wang Yimeng and Yang Xiaowei, two Chinese doctors from the university's Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine, delivered specialized lectures on the benefits of TCM. Wang introduced herbal teas and acupoint massage techniques, while Yang demonstrated Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise.

The center, jointly established by the University of Malta and the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 2015, is pivotal in promoting TCM education in Malta.

During her lecture, Wang explained the TCM concept of nine different body constitutions and how specific herbal teas and acupoint massages can help maintain balance and well-being. Attendees completed self-assessment questionnaires to determine their body constitution, allowing Wang to prepare personalized herbal teas using ingredients such as ginger, goji berries, chrysanthemum, and poria cocos.

The session on Baduanjin, led by Yang, was equally well received. Following a brief introduction to its history and benefits, Yang guided attendees through a practice session. With soothing music in the background, students performed each movement in sequence, synchronizing their breath with the exercises.

"Traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine have different principles and treatments," Simone Bottai, a medical student, told Xinhua. "In the future, I hope to start a career that integrates both approaches to provide holistic treatment options for the patients," he said.

Chantelle Azzopardi, who hopes to specialize in dermatology, was particularly intrigued by TCM's approach to body constitutions, herbal teas, and acupuncture. "I think TCM is very beneficial. We always just prescribe medicine, but there are other alternative medicines that would be very beneficial or even better than just normal medication," she said.

Another student, Peter Calleja, who aspires to become a surgeon, was particularly interested in TCM's role in post-surgical recovery. TCM could help patients decrease post-operative pain without relying on painkillers, he said, adding: "TCM can assist people who suffer from chronic pain as well."

Humayra Ahmed shared her experience after practicing Baduanjin. "The movements are gentle and smooth. After the session, my body feels very relaxed and less tense, especially in the lower back," she said.

Wang Yimeng (R), doctor from the Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine at the University of Malta, gives a lecture on traditional Chinese medicine in Msida, Malta, on Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

