Feature: Traditional Chinese fitness practices, medicine gaining global recognition

Kiu Caracani visits the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Jinzheng)

HEFEI, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Bathed in the soft glow of early morning light, 36-year-old Marina Ezdina from Russia inhales the crisp, wood-scented air as she wraps up her regular workout: Wuqinxi, a traditional Chinese exercise that imitates the movements of five animals.

While studying at Hefei University of Technology, Ezdina attended a class taught by Hua Yi, an inheritor of Wuqinxi from Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province, which is the birthplace of the Wuqinxi. Hua's dynamic demonstration and insightful explanation of its cultural roots ignited her deep interest in Wuqinxi.

"Wuqinxi helps me stay focused and have good control of my mind. It is like everything around me is in perfect harmony," Ezdina said.

Created by Hua Tuo, one of the most renowned doctors in ancient China, Wuqinxi was based on his observations of five creatures -- the tiger, deer, bear, ape and bird. In 2011, it was inscribed on China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

Even after returning to her hometown in Belokurikha in southern Siberia, Ezdina continues to practice Wuqinxi.

In this small Russian city of around 14,000 people, ancient Chinese exercises have grown increasingly popular in recent years. According to Ezdina, annual competitions featuring traditional Chinese fitness exercises are held locally, and some enthusiasts even travel to China to learn advanced techniques or take part in international events.

"The ancient health-preservation philosophy behind Chinese exercises really attracts modern people who are burdened and glued to all kinds of screens. Such exercises can help them relax," she said.

Ezdina is not the only foreigner inspired by her mentor, Hua Yi. Since 2016, Hua has traveled to more than 20 countries and regions to promote Wuqinxi, witnessing a rising global interest in traditional Chinese fitness practices.

"Modern life feels like it's in fast-forward mode, and people need a simple way to relax and exercise," said Hua. "Wuqinxi is perfect for short, effective workouts. We've even created a special version for children, so they can exercise and learn Chinese at the same time."

Nowadays, traditional Chinese exercises such as Wuqinxi, Baduanjin and Tai Chi are gaining global popularity. Data shows that Wuqinxi is now practiced in over 50 countries and regions, while Tai Chi boasts approximately 500 million practitioners worldwide.

Much like these traditional fitness practices, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is also attracting a growing number of followers around the world.

Over the past few days, Kiu Caracani, a Swiss TCM practitioner and founder of the International Group of Researchers and Development for Complementary Medicine, has been working closely with his Chinese colleagues to explore a range of treatment options. For nearly 30 years, visiting China has remained one of his top annual priorities.

"TCM can help prevent diseases in an affordable approach, and that is why treatments like acupuncture are gaining popularity among patients and doctors worldwide," Caracani said.

He added that TCM is covered by Switzerland's health insurance, and an increasing number of students and Western doctors are studying it in Swiss schools and hospitals. His three TCM clinics in his hometown treat over 400 patients each month.

TCM is now practiced in 196 countries and regions, with a growing number of countries incorporating acupuncture and other TCM therapies into their healthcare systems, according to the National Administration of TCM.

Currently, Caracani is working with more than 20 TCM practitioners from China, Russia, France, Germany and other countries to explore the frontiers of TCM and compile an "Encyclopedia of Traditional Chinese Medicine."

"China has many valuable medical books, but they haven't been translated in detail. I want to integrate the concepts, techniques and pharmacology within them, and share the healing power of TCM with the world," he said.

