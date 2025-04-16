Chinese medical team brings TCM care to Malta's elderly

Xinhua) 09:22, April 16, 2025

VALLETTA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Elderly people at the Santa Venera day care centre in central Malta received a warm and enlightening visit on Tuesday from the 20th Chinese medical team to Malta, affiliated with the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM).

The team delivered a lecture and provided free clinical services, captivating the audience with both their knowledge and hands-on care.

Wei Jianhua, a member of the medical team, gave a practical and engaging lecture on acupoint massage techniques designed to ease common age-related ailments such as sleep disorders and gastrointestinal issues. Using real-life examples and live demonstrations, Wei explained the principles of acupuncture point therapy in an accessible way, drawing enthusiastic interest from attendees.

Following the talk, the medical team offered complimentary health services, including blood pressure and blood sugar testing, traditional massage, and one-on-one consultations. They also donated a box of medicinal plasters to the Santa Venera local council.

"I'm very glad that Chinese doctors are here to take care of us. We learned some useful health tips," said 79-year-old Antoina Micallef. After applying a plaster to her shoulder with help from the team, she smiled and said, "I feel much better," raising her arm to demonstrate her improved mobility.

Monica Pace, 77, expressed her eagerness to try the techniques herself. "These techniques are very helpful, and I will try practicing them at home," she said. She also shared her interest in considering acupuncture to treat her chronic back pain.

Another participant, Carmen Saliba, 77, called the event "helpful." Having been treated with acupuncture about 15 years ago, she plans to follow the team's exercise recommendations for managing her stomach hernia. "It worked well," she recalled of her past treatment.

Daycare centre supervisor Lydia Sciberras was pleased with the residents' engagement. "They want to learn more about TCM. It's very important for them to gain knowledge that can help maintain their health," she said, expressing hope that the team would return in the future.

This marked the first time the Santa Venera local council invited the Chinese medical team to deliver such services. Mayor Gianluca Falzon voiced his support for further collaboration. "I want to organize more events like this with the Chinese medical team," he said, underlining the value of promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine for healthy aging.

Founded in 1994 through cooperation between the Chinese and Maltese governments, the MRCTCM has since hosted 20 Chinese medical teams. Together, they have provided Traditional Chinese Medicine services to around 250,000 Maltese patients.

