Feature: Chinese doctors gift Zanzibar children new smiles through transformative cleft surgeries

Xinhua) 13:05, April 15, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The 34th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar has recently completed five cleft lip surgeries and 19 cleft palate surgeries on children within just five days -- each procedure carried out without complications -- restoring health and granting them the gift of smiles.

The surgeries were part of a five-day "Cleft Lip and Palate Surgery Week," themed "Smile Journey," organized by the Chinese medical team to improve health outcomes, share medical expertise, and strengthen cooperation with Tanzanian counterparts.

Among the young patients was Ibrahim Abdulnassir Ramadhan, a one-year-old baby boy from Zanzibar. Born with a cleft lip, Ramadhan faced difficulties feeding and frequently cried due to discomfort. His parents had been desperately seeking help but feared they could never afford the treatment.

"When I first held him, I cried. Not because of his condition, but because I feared the world would not be kind to him," said Raya Rashid Omar, the mother. "People stared. Some even told me to hide him. I didn't want pity. I just wanted help."

Their hopes turned into reality when they learned about the Chinese-led "Smile Journey." After an initial screening, the baby was selected for surgery at Lumumba Hospital.

"I was nervous. He's so small," said Abdulnassir Ramadhan Suleiman, the father, as he watched the medical team carry his son into the operating room. "But the doctors looked at him the way we do. They saw a child who deserves a future."

Led by Fang Jin, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from the Chinese medical team, the surgery proceeded smoothly. Fang worked alongside three Tanzanian doctors hailing from the capital, Dodoma. Together, they formed a well-coordinated professional team.

Throughout the intense five-day period, the team worked seamlessly, performing each surgery with precision and care. Post-operation, they conducted daily check-ups to monitor recovery and ensure the best possible outcomes.

When Ramadhan awoke from surgery, his parents could not contain their emotions.

"For the first time, I saw his smile without pain," the mother said, holding back tears. "He looked like he had always been waiting to become this version of himself."

The transformation moved not only the medical staff but also the volunteers at Lumumba Hospital. Many children, once shy or silent, began playing and laughing freely with their newly healed faces.

Fang recalled the moment when the mother grasped his hand tightly after the procedure. "She didn't say much. Just 'Chinese doctor, thank you.' But her eyes said everything," he said.

Local medical professionals also reflected on the experience. "This collaboration with the Chinese team has been eye-opening. We not only learned advanced techniques but saw what compassion looks like in practice," said Seseja, one of the three Tanzanian doctors.

"Chinese doctors brought not only expertise but also trust and hope," said Sumaiya from Lumumba Hospital's dental department. "This cross-border goodwill is truly touching."

By the end of the surgery week, 24 children had received transformative procedures. For families like Ramadhan's, the impact extended beyond medical treatment.

"You didn't just fix a lip," said Suleiman, looking at his son asleep in his arms. "You gave him a chance to face the world with confidence. That's a gift we'll never forget."

