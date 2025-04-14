Chinese medical team offers free services in Kalkara, Malta

VALLETTA, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) provided free clinical services to residents at the main square of Kalkara, southeastern Malta, on Sunday.

During the event, the medical team offered a range of services including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, cupping therapy, traditional massage, personalized health consultations, and distributed free medical supplies to attendees.

Lora Busuttil, 73, described the free clinic service as a "good" experience. Suffering from knee pain, she expressed appreciation for the helpful advice offered by the Chinese doctors. "I will apply the plaster they gave me on my knee," she said.

"I feel much better," said Iris Magro, 63, after receiving a traditional massage for neck discomfort. It was her first time trying traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and she told Xinhua she plans to visit the MRCTCM for further massage treatments.

Joe Cuschieri, 76, underwent a blood sugar check and received cupping and massage therapy for his neck pain. He also expressed interest in visiting the MRCTCM to seek continued treatment for his neck and back issues.

"I am very grateful that we could collaborate with the Chinese medical team to offer free clinical services to our residents," Kalkara Mayor Wayne Aquilina told Xinhua. He noted that the event attracted strong interest from locals, many of whom were keen to learn more about TCM.

"We're looking forward to more collaborations," Aquilina added, expressing hope that the Chinese medical team will continue offering health consultations, particularly for elderly residents in Kalkara.

The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 20 Chinese medical teams comprising over 100 doctors, have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

