Chinese medical team offers free services in Cospicua, Malta

Xinhua) 08:31, March 10, 2025

Members of the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta offer health consultations to local residents in Cospicua, Malta, on March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) provided free clinical services to residents in Cospicua, eastern Malta, on Sunday.

During the event, the medical team conducted blood pressure and blood sugar checks, offered personalized health advice, and donated medical supplies.

Peter Gauci, 89, expressed interest in trying acupuncture to relieve his neck pain. He told Xinhua that he has been using safflower oil for pain relief. "It helps me, and I will continue to use it," he said.

Amadeo Brincat, 33, thanked the Chinese doctors for their health advice regarding his back pain. He told Xinhua that he has received traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatments, including acupuncture, several times and has experienced significant improvement.

Charlo Cutajar, 62, described the free clinical service as a "wonderful" experience, highlighting the convenience of having Chinese doctors provide health consultations at residents' doorsteps. "I appreciate it," he said. Having previously undergone acupuncture for shoulder periarthritis, he benefited from its effects and expressed interest in trying traditional Chinese massage to further ease his pain.

Cospicua Mayor Marco Agius told Xinhua that the large turnout at the event reflects the popularity of TCM. "I am happy that Chinese doctors are providing free clinical services for our community," he said.

Agius, who received acupuncture treatment at the MRCTCM last month for knee pain, shared his positive experience. "I felt quite good after the treatment," he said, expressing hope that the Chinese medical team would continue to offer free clinical services for residents in the future.

The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 20 Chinese medical teams comprising over 100 doctors, have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

Cao Ying (1st R), member of the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta, offers health consultations to Cospicua Mayor Marco Agius (1st L) in Cospicua, Malta, on March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)