Chinese medical team provides medical services and training in Ethiopia
Chinese doctor Li Hao, a member of the 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia, examines the recovery of a post-surgery patient with a local medical staff at the ward of the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
People wait for consultations at the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Chinese doctor Shang Chenguang, a member of the 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia, conducts a ward round at the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Chinese doctor Wang Chen, a member of the 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia, assists a pregnant woman during an examination at the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Chinese doctor Ren Yuwei, a member of the 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia, examines a young patient at the ward of the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Chinese doctor Gao Chong, a member of the 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia, performs an oral examination for a patient at the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Chinese doctor Li Juan, a member of the 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia, performs an ultrasound examination for a patient at the Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2025. The 25th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ethiopia arrived in the country in May 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. The Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital was also built as part of long-standing assistance efforts of the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Photos
