Chinese medical team conducts free check-up for orphans in Nepal

A doctor from a Chinese medical team provides a free health check-up for an orphan at Prayas Nepal, a non-profit and non-governmental organization, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Doctors from a Chinese medical team in Nepal provided free health check-ups for some orphans in Kathmandu, the country's capital, on Wednesday.

The nine-member team conducted overall check-ups for 18 orphans housed at Prayas Nepal, a non-profit and non-governmental organization dedicated to helping children in need, including vision and visual field tests, tooth and oral as well as growth and development examinations, scoliosis screening and consultations on menstrual health.

In addition, the team offered consultations to the children about healthy behavior and donated medicines.

"We're very grateful for choosing our organization for the support," said Mani Joshi, founding chair of Prayas Nepal.

Following the check-up, the Chinese Enterprises Association in Nepal handed over food items including rice, lentils and cooking oil along with toiletries and 600,000 Nepali rupees to the orphanage.

