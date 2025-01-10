Chinese medical team provides medical services for patients in Chad

Xinhua) 13:45, January 10, 2025

Chinese doctor Xie Nengxiang, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, performs acupuncture treatment for a patient at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese doctor Wan Zhen, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, examines a patient at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese doctor Yuan Xianping, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, examines a pregnant woman at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese doctor Xu Kangnan, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, examines the condition of a newborn at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese doctor Ouyang Xunyan, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, performs surgery for a patient at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese doctor Zhang Chaozhong, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, examines a patient at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese doctor Wang Zhi, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Chad, helps local medical staff with histopathological section diagnosis at the China-Chad Friendship Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 9, 2025. The 20th Chinese medical team to Chad arrived in the country at the end of 2024 and has been providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)