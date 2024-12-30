Chinese doctors offer free clinic services to over 200 people in Tanzania's Zanzibar
DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 people, including children, on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar, received free medical services on Friday provided by three Chinese medical teams operating in the East African nation.
The joint free medical services were organized by a Chinese medical team stationed in Zanzibar, another on the Tanzanian mainland, and a schistosomiasis control team in Zanzibar.
A total of 16 medical experts from the teams performed health examinations, offered free clinic services and distributed urgently needed medicines to residents in the Mbuzini community.
Meanwhile, the teams educated residents about the prevention of common infectious diseases and encouraged them to receive timely vaccinations.
Masoud Mohd Sleiman, a local health official on Pemba Island, expressed gratitude to the Chinese medical experts for their work, noting the importance of strengthening cooperation with China in the medical and healthcare fields to jointly promote the development of local health services.
