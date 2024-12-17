Chinese construction firm reaffirms commitment to Tanzania in CSR report

Xinhua) 13:19, December 17, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited in Tanzania released its corporate social responsibility (CSR) report on Monday, stressing its dedication to becoming a responsible corporate entity and positively impacting the growing Tanzania-China partnership.

The CSR report was launched in the port city of Dar es Salaam by Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian, Chairman of CRJE (EA) Limited Jiang Yuntao, the Tanzania Investment Center's Director of Investment Promotion John Mnali as well as Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation Chairman Joseph Butiku.

Jiang said CRJE has always believed in the philosophy of "building excellent projects," with its involvement in constructing the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, a project symbolizing the friendship between China and Tanzania.

Over the years, he said that CRJE has invested more than 260 million U.S. dollars in the construction of projects, providing technical training for local staff, supporting community development, protecting the environment and fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities.

"Today's CSR report is not just a reflection of the work we have done in the past but also a promise to continue contributing to Tanzania's growth," said Jiang.

CRJE has constructed 200 major projects in Tanzania, including the Nyerere Bridge in Dar es Salaam, the parliamentary debating chamber in the capital Dodoma, the campus of University of Dodoma, the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation Square, and the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Coast Region.

Shoma Phillip Ndono, a senior official who represented Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Damas Ndumbaro, said CRJE has deepened the friendship between Tanzania and China through projects that have improved the living standards of the Tanzanian people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)