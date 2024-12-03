Tanzanian PM hails Tanzania-China association for fostering, advancing ties

Xinhua) 09:45, December 03, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has praised the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association for its role in fostering and advancing ties between the two countries.

"Through its work, the association has brought people together, not just from the two governments, but from all walks of life," Majaliwa told an event Saturday marking the 10th anniversary of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association in the port city of Dar es Salaam. "As we look at the projects that have been completed by the association, whether in education, healthcare, or infrastructure, we see the impact of these initiatives on the ground."

Majaliwa said that through the tireless efforts of the members and supporters of the association, ordinary Tanzanians have experienced real and lasting transformation, benefiting from the exchange of knowledge, resources, and goodwill between the two countries.

"As we look to the future, the partnership between Tanzania and China is poised to grow even stronger," he said. "Our shared commitment to sustainable development, renewable energy, technology transfer, and climate change mitigation will drive the next chapter of our cooperation."

The chairperson of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, former Tanzanian prime minister Mizengo Pinda, said that the association has grown from 29 members in 2014 to 322 members as of November 2024.

"It is the vision of our association to deepen and solidify our role in fostering people-to-people engagement by offering more services for China-Tanzania friendship stakeholders," Pinda said.

Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said that in recent years, with the greater frequency of people-to-people exchange, the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association has gained broad influence and far-reaching appeal in both Chinese and Tanzanian communities.

"Together with the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, our embassy and some Chinese companies construct numerous projects, including classrooms, dormitories, and toilets at public schools in rural Tanzania," she said.

These small and beautiful projects, focusing on benefiting people's livelihoods, underscore the importance of advancing people-to-people relations, Chen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)