Chinese medical team donates medical equipment to Tanzania's hospital

Xinhua) 13:05, October 31, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese medical team to Tanzania has donated video laryngoscopes to the anesthesiology department of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), the country's leading medical facility.

According to an MNH statement released Wednesday, the equipment, valued at about 150,000 yuan (around 21,000 U.S. dollars), will aid the anesthesiology department in transitioning from broad to precision anesthesia techniques.

The hospital expressed gratitude to the Chinese medical team for its longstanding technical guidance and medical assistance, saying the video laryngoscopes are "a timely help" that will enhance patient safety during anesthesia and address a persistent challenge in the department.

Zhang Junqiao, the team leader and anesthesiologist, said that the team identified an urgent need for visual equipment like video laryngoscopes within the department.

The Chinese medical team will remain committed to ongoing support for Tanzania, he added.

