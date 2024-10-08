Home>>
Construction on Chinese-built bridge in Tanzania completed
(People's Daily App) 16:07, October 08, 2024
As the last tank of cement was poured on Sunday, the construction of the Magufuli Bridge was completed by two Chinese companies in Tanzania's northwestern Mwanza region. Built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway, the 3.2-kilometer-long, 28-meter-wide bridge crosses the southern part of Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake in Africa. The Magufuli Bridge is the only extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge in the Lake Victoria region and the longest of its kind in Africa.
