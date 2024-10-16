Over 1,500 undergo free clinic from Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Southern Highlands

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania has conducted a free clinic in the Njombe Region of Tanzania's Southern Highlands, where more than 1,500 people received medical care.

The Chinese medical team conducted the free clinic dubbed "Health Cooperation Benefits Tanzania" in the Njombe Region on Oct. 9-12. The free clinic involved internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and cardiology to meet the diagnostic and treatment needs of different patients.

During the free clinic, the Chinese doctors conducted a surgery demonstration, donated 450 ml of blood, and donated a number of medicines and equipment worth 20 million Tanzanian shillings (about 7,338 U.S. dollars).

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian officially opened the free clinic, outlined the achievements of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania over the past year, and demonstrated the major achievements of China-Tanzania health cooperation.

Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka thanked the Chinese doctors for providing free diagnosis, treatment, and medicines to local people.

The event was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation as well as the Ministry of Health.

The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania consists of 11 members. In the past year, they have completed 4,000 cases of diagnosis and treatment, carried out more than 1,500 surgeries of various types, and introduced over 40 technologies to fill the local medical gap.

In addition to offering medical assistance to the local community, the team also provides health protection for Chinese-funded enterprises and overseas Chinese in Tanzania.

