Guinea-Bissau's health minister praises Chinese medical team for contribution

BISSAU, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Pedro Tipote, Guinea-Bissau's minister of health, on Sunday expressed his gratitude for the continued efforts of the Chinese medical team in the country, highlighting their "significant contribution to improving the health and well-being of the people of Guinea-Bissau."

During a meeting with experts from North Sichuan Medical College in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Tipote acknowledged the essential role the Chinese medical team has played in strengthening health services. Four members of the delegation will provide specialized technical and medical support to the Canchungo Regional Hospital, located 72 km north of Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The Canchungo Regional Hospital, which has been a cornerstone of local health care since its inception in 1977, was fully funded and built by China, followed by the deployment of Chinese medical staff.

