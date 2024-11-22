Feature: Culture center bridges Chinese, Tanzanian children, fostering friendship

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Fourteen-year-old Nsajigwa Michael is among around 25 Chinese and Tanzanian children learning Chinese calligraphy and painting at the Chinese Cultural Center in the bustling port city of Dar es Salaam.

"China is a country with a wealth of culture, and I want to learn more about it," said Nsajigwa, a sixth-grade student at Lexis School in Oysterbay, during an interview with Xinhua ahead of World Children's Day on Nov. 20. "My seven-year-old younger brother is also interested in Chinese culture. He is learning Chinese calligraphy, which is the art of creating decorative handwriting or lettering with a pen or brush."

In addition to learning Chinese painting, Nsajigwa, who resides in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam, is also studying the Chinese language. "These classes have given me a deeper understanding of Chinese culture. They have also helped me make many Chinese friends, and I look forward to visiting China in the future," he said.

The Chinese Cultural Center in Tanzania, established in 2013, hosts children twice a week. The center aims to inspire critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and artistic expression among its young learners.

Besides Tanzanian children, many Chinese children living in Tanzania also study at the center.

"I have made many Tanzanian friends in the class, and they have shared many fascinating things about their country with us," said Jiang Yanchen, a Chinese student who moved to Tanzania with his parents for work.

Feng Yingqiao, a Chinese teacher who has been teaching Chinese calligraphy and painting at the center for the past two years, explained her approach.

"Many Tanzanian children are of great interest in Chinese culture. My classes help them better understand Chinese traditional culture through calligraphy and painting," she said. "These art forms are not just skills but windows into China's rich cultural heritage."

Feng noted that she often integrates Chinese history into her calligraphy and painting lessons to help students develop a deeper connection with the culture.

"My classes have sparked a growing interest in China's history and arts among the children," she said. "I teach once a week, and many of my students come from Chinese families working in Dar es Salaam. Learning calligraphy and painting is also about preserving their cultural identity."

Feng emphasized that her work goes beyond teaching skills. "I'm helping to build a cultural bridge between China and Tanzania, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding among the children," she added.

