Tanzania hosts conference on Chinese modernization and African development

Xinhua) 13:07, December 06, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania on Thursday hosted a conference on Chinese modernization and African development to expand China-Africa cooperation through the mechanism of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Opening the conference in the port city of Dar es Salaam, Patrobas Katambi, deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for labor, youth, employment and persons with disabilities, said the Africa-China relationship was key to understanding the continent and the global projections of China.

"Many African leaders believe that as a fellow developing country, China has more positive strategic motives towards the continent," Katambi told the one-day conference co-organized by the Center for International Policy-Africa, a not-for-profit organization, and the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania.

He said African leaders acknowledged China's contribution to their nations' infrastructure which had impacted economic activities and job creation for local workers.

Katambi also said China was Africa's largest trading partner, bilateral creditor, and a crucial source of infrastructure investment.

Amina Salum Ali, deputy chairperson of the Board of the Center for International Policy-Africa, said the joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South.

Ali said such modernization would also open a new chapter in the drive for a community with a shared future for humanity, adding that there would be no global modernization without the modernization of China and Africa.

"Africa and China are all giants who stand on the shoulders of each other. Let us work together for a better life. This life leaves no one behind," said Omar Mjenga, president and chief executive officer of the Center for International Policy-Africa.

Chen Mingjian, Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said Chinese modernization will contribute to world peace and stability, provide development opportunities for all, and improve global governance.

"Both China and Africa aspire for a better life, agree on the importance of solidarity and cooperation, and seek to realize modernization," said the Chinese envoy.

