Tanzania makes first shipment of honey to China

Xinhua) 16:13, December 26, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania made its inaugural shipment of 10 metric tons of honey to China on Wednesday, procured by the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) Ltd, a Chinese company specializing in international trade.

The honey, exported through Weihai Huatan Supply Chain Management Company Ltd, the EACLC's parent company, departed from Dar es Salaam Port and is expected to reach Weihai Port in China within 27 days, offering Chinese consumers a taste of Tanzania's sweet produce.

Dr. Lisa Wang Xiangyun, chairperson of the EACLC, said the Tanzanian honey was not only abundant in quantity but also of exceptional quality, fully reflecting the company's stringent standards.

"The successful export of this batch of honey not only delivers natural and healthy products to Chinese consumers but also opens up new opportunities for the growth of Tanzania's honey industry," she said.

Selemani Jafo, Tanzania's minister for industry and trade, highlighted the shipment as evidence of the country's honey industry's vast potential in the global market. He noted that Tanzania's rich forests and savannas provide an ideal environment for beekeeping.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian described the first shipment of Tanzanian honey to China as a significant milestone in the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Tanzanian honey made its debut at the seventh China International Import Expo held in Shanghai last month.

