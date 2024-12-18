Feature: Chinese medics sowing seeds of solidarity, friendship in Sao Tome and Principe

Xinhua) 11:13, December 18, 2024

SAO TOME, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Monazeri Da Costa, an acupuncturist nurse from Sao Tome and Principe, considers the Chinese medical teams among the most important mentors in his professional journey. Through their guidance and support, he has mastered the "Chinese technique," which enables him to treat illnesses and save lives.

"Promoting Chinese acupuncture here and witnessing patients improve, relieve their pain, and recover through my treatment makes me very happy. I am extremely proud to be a student of Chinese acupuncture in Sao Tome and Principe," he said in an interview with Xinhua.

In Sao Tome, the country's capital, the Chinese doctors' acupuncture clinic is at the entrance of the Agua Grande Polyclinic Health Center. Inside the clinic, Da Costa, 36, was applying needles to patients under treatment. After seven years of learning and continuous guidance from successive Chinese doctors, he has become a well-recognized acupuncturist.

"Acupuncture is already popular in Sao Tome and Principe. On average, we receive more than twenty patients per day, many of them needing regular treatment for chronic illnesses. Others come attracted by the reputation of the Chinese medical team," he said.

Sao Tome and Principe is an archipelago in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of West Africa. With a population of just over 220,000, it receives about 90 percent of its development funding from foreign aid and is considered one of the least developed countries in the world.

China and Sao Tome and Principe resumed diplomatic ties in December 2016. Since 2017, the Chinese medical teams have been working in two of the country's main health institutions: the Dr. Ayres de Menezes Hospital and the Agua Grande Polyclinic Health Center.

Monazeri Da Costa's journey with acupuncture began that same year when he was a young, newly graduated nurse. Due to his proficiency in English, he was assigned to assist the first Chinese medical team after the two countries resumed diplomatic ties, specializing in acupuncture.

"At that time, acupuncture was a novelty in Sao Tome and Principe, but people quickly saw the results in treating and recovering from various illnesses and its affordable cost. As a nurse in the acupuncture department, I was also curious about this 'new technique' from China," he recalled.

Over seven years, Chinese doctors guided him from theory to practice, offering daily training and instruction. Under this constant mentorship, Da Costa progressed from a beginner to an independent professional in the health center. In the small clinic, he witnessed moving stories: tireless Chinese doctors overcoming difficulties to "bring hope" to poor families, helping patients recover and resume their lives.

"There are many cases of people who were the only breadwinners in their families, but due to poverty, their illnesses worsened over time. When they arrived here, they had lost hope, but thanks to the treatment offered by the Chinese doctors, they were able to recover and get out of bed or off their wheelchairs," he said.

Da Costa describes the Chinese medical teams as sowers of the seed of trust and friendship between the two countries. "People trust Chinese doctors a lot. Coming here is like visiting a friend. Sao Tome and Principe is a small country; almost everyone has heard stories of Chinese doctors saving lives. This is also the first impression many have of China."

According to official data from Sao Tome and Principe, the country has more than 200 health professionals, less than 0.1 percent of the population. The shortage of medical equipment, qualified professionals, and resources often prevents patients from receiving proper treatment.

Virgilio Mandinga, director of Dr. Ayres de Menezes Hospital, said that the arrival of the Chinese medical teams has brought new hope to the local healthcare system.

The biggest challenge in Sao Tome and Principe's healthcare system is the lack of professionals and training, he said. The Chinese medical missions act as an "oxygen generator," providing practical solutions to challenges once considered insurmountable.

"The possibility of accomplishing extraordinary things here is always made with the support of the Chinese medical team. For us, this is a testament to the Chinese people's commitment to the community we serve. It is a responsibility of the mission to ensure healthcare, particularly in specialties where we have shortages," he said.

In September, the 18th Chinese medical team concluded its mission in Sao Tome and Principe. During the 18 months of work, the doctors performed 7,807 outpatient consultations, admitted 2,578 patients, completed 1,216 surgeries, performed 410 deliveries, and cared for 215 critical cases. They also conducted 4,265 acupuncture treatments and traveled over 6,300 km in 70 visits to remote areas, where they attended to 6,672 patients.

The 19th medical team, consisting of seven professionals from six departments of five hospitals in Sichuan Province and led by the West China Hospital of Sichuan University, has started its work as the successor.

Zhao Linyong, head of the team, said that the trust and respect shown by the population are encouraging. "Wherever we are, wearing the purple uniform of the Chinese medical team is a source of pride. Patients, local colleagues, and even passersby always greet us warmly."

According to Zhao, the West China Hospital of Sichuan University has been carrying out medical missions in Sao Tome and Principe since 1988. Trust and friendship have been built over generations, thanks to the spirit of previous medical professionals.

"The 19th medical team will continue the projects left by its predecessors, as well as develop new innovative work according to the specialties of the team members, and carry forward the spirit and friendship passed down by previous generations," said Zhao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)