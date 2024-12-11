Chinese medical team donates supplies to Ugandan hospital

Xinhua) 10:25, December 11, 2024

KAMPALA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical team has donated a batch of essential medical supplies and equipment to the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The 24th batch of the Chinese medical team handed over the supplies on Monday, aiming to bolster healthcare services at the hospital.

Li Yun, head of the medical team, presented the donation to Irene Iga, the hospital's executive director, in the presence of Wang Jianxun, counselor for economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Uganda.

Wang noted that 2024 marks 41 years since China began dispatching medical teams to Uganda. Over the past four decades, 24 teams, comprising more than 220 doctors, have collectively treated over one million patients in the East African country.

"The Chinese doctors have not only provided medical services to patients but have also engaged in extensive exchanges with their Ugandan counterparts, aimed at improving the capabilities and expertise of both sides," Wang said.

Li said the donated supplies are designed to support a wide range of hospital activities, including diagnostics, emergency care, and surgical procedures.

"The goal of this donation is to enhance the quality of medical services at the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, improve the diagnostic and treatment environment, and ensure more timely and professional care for the people of Uganda," she said.

"The donation not only reflects the Chinese government's commitment to the health and well-being of the Ugandan people but also underscores the deep friendship and long-term cooperation between China and Uganda," she added.

Iga expressed gratitude for the timely donation, noting the hospital's struggle to cope with an increasing patient load. Initially built by China in 2012 to accommodate 100 patients, the facility is now overwhelmed, receiving over 4,000 people seeking care.

China's contributions to Uganda's healthcare system have been consistent over the years, including vaccine donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, China donated 500,000 doses of anti-malaria drugs valued at 1 million U.S. dollars to Uganda.

