Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Santa Lucija, Malta

Xinhua) 11:08, January 06, 2025

VALLETTA, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) Sunday provided free clinical services to residents in Santa Lucija, southern Malta, and donated medical supplies.

During the event, the medical team offered traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatments, sparking significant interests among local residents. For many, it was their first encounter with TCM, and they approached it with curiosity and admiration.

Mariella Ruggier, 72, described the experience as extraordinary. "It feels quite different to be able to see a TCM doctor right at my doorstep," she said. Ruggier, who has knee arthritis, expressed amazement at TCM's history spanning thousands of years. "That's really remarkable," she added, noting her intention to try acupuncture in the future.

Pierre Zammit, 65, a TCM enthusiast, shared his experience with acupuncture treatment. He explained that he regularly seeks acupuncture therapy to treat insomnia. "I found it incredibly effective for insomnia," he said, adding, "Several of my friends have also tried acupuncture on my recommendation, and they all gave positive feedback."

Domenico Farrugia, 67, gave a glowing review of his Tuina treatment, a form of TCM therapeutic massage. "It really works. It is amazing," he said, giving the thumbs up after experiencing significant relief from his neck pain.

In addition to providing treatments, members of the Chinese medical team measured blood pressure and blood sugar levels for residents, while also demonstrating the proper use of donated plasters.

The event aimed to introduce TCM culture to more local people by offering health consultations and free medical services, Yang Libai, leader of the Chinese medical team, said, highlighting that these efforts also serve to strengthen the friendship between China and Malta.

The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 20 Chinese medical teams comprising over 100 doctors, have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

