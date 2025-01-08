Chinese doctors inject new vitality into medical services development in Tanzania's Zanzibar

January 08, 2025

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 34th Chinese medical aid team to Tanzania's Zanzibar has recently provided specialized training to more than 30 local doctors at Kivunge District Hospital in the Unguja North region.

Invited by Zanzibar's Ministry of Health, the team, consisting of experts from Huai'an No. 1 People's Hospital in east China's Jiangsu Province, offered lectures and hands-on teaching on Sunday, breathing new life into the local healthcare system.

As a key element of the China-Africa hospital cooperation mechanism, the training covered a range of topics, including laparoscopic surgery, imaging diagnosis of small intestinal obstruction, transperineal prostate puncture, and gallstone disease.

Chinese imaging expert Zhang Jiandong elaborated on the diagnosis of small intestinal obstruction, enhancing local doctors' ability to diagnose acute abdominal conditions.

Urology doctor Niu Xiaobing introduced the new technique of transperineal prostate puncture, aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer in local hospitals. He highlighted the benefits of laparoscopic surgery, which minimizes trauma and promotes faster recovery, contributing significantly to improving the overall medical capabilities of local doctors.

Tamim Hamad Said, head of the Kivunge District Hospital, expressed gratitude for the Chinese medical team's contribution, noting that their presence not only provided better healthcare services for local patients but also fostered the development of skilled medical professionals in the region.

Since 1964 when Jiangsu dispatched its first medical team to Zanzibar, 847 medical workers in 34 batches have provided medical services to some 8.3 million locals so far, according to the Jiangsu Commission of Health.

