Feature: Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar rekindles light of hope for 70-year-old woman

Xinhua) 09:40, January 21, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- At 70, Tuma Saidi Hamadi from Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar was on the verge of blindness, but her life took a turn when the 34th batch of the Chinese medical team performed cataract surgery that restored her vision.

Hamadi's journey to regain her sight was challenging. Her brother Yusuph, an anesthesiologist with Mnazi Mmoja Hospital on Unguja Island, became her unwavering support.

"For a long time, her vision was so poor that she could only see indistinct shadows in front of her. It made her life incredibly difficult and was a source of deep concern for our family," he said. Determined to help his sister, Yusuph took her to the Chinese medical team stationed at the hospital.

After a detailed examination, Zhou Shi, an ophthalmologist with Huai'an No. 1 People's Hospital in east China's Jiangsu Province, diagnosed severe cataracts in both of Hamadi's eyes. Zhou warned that the surgery would be challenging and the outcome uncertain due to the advanced stage of the condition. Despite the risks, Yusuph trusted the Chinese medical team and pleaded for his sister's treatment.

"I CAN SEE NOW!"

The surgery was conducted with meticulous care by Zhou and his team. Each step was precise and carefully planned, filled with hope for Hamadi's recovery. The day after the operation, Zhou gently removed the gauze from Hamadi's eyes during a ward visit.

Hamadi's face lit up with joy as she exclaimed.

"I can see now!" Her words brought tears of relief to her brother, who held Zhou's hand tightly and expressed his gratitude in broken but heartfelt Chinese: "Thank you, thank you."

This moment was a profound reflection of the bond between doctor and patient as well as the cross-border friendship that has grown between China and Zanzibar.

HOPE AND HEALTH FOR MANY

Hamadi's story is one of many made possible by the presence of the Chinese medical team.

Many patients in Zanzibar miss critical treatment opportunities due to limited resources and outdated technology. Chinese doctors brought advanced medical techniques and donated surgical equipment and medicines, enabling more patients to receive life-changing treatment.

The Chinese medical team has implemented a "small and effective" model of medical care by focusing on cataracts, a widespread yet treatable condition. Their approach combines precision medicine with technical training to deliver significant health improvements at low cost and high efficiency.

BUILDING CAPACITY AND WRITING NEW CHAPTERS

The Chinese medical team's contributions extend beyond surgeries. Recently, they performed Zanzibar's first high-difficulty radical resection of perihilar bile duct cancer, along with other groundbreaking procedures such as pediatric bronchoscopic foreign body removal and combined liver-kidney resection.

Chinese doctors shared detailed techniques with their local counterparts during these surgeries, fostering skill development and knowledge transfer.

The trust placed in the Chinese medical team by local doctors and patients alike underscores the impact of their work.

A local doctor called Rashid said after witnessing a complex surgery, "I hope to go to China to learn more advanced medical techniques."

From restoring sight to performing life-saving surgeries, the 34th Chinese medical team has not only brought cutting-edge healthcare to Zanzibar but also strengthened the ties of friendship and cooperation between China and Tanzania. Through their dedication and expertise, they continue to bring hope and a brighter future to countless lives.

