Chinese doctors perform 1st minimally invasive endoscopic hemorrhoid procedure in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Xinhua) 10:00, March 20, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Doctors from the 34th batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar have successfully treated a middle-aged local woman with a new minimally invasive endoscopic technique for hemorrhoids.

The team performed an endoscopic sclerosant injection for internal hemorrhoids on the patient, who had been suffering from chronic rectal bleeding. The procedure at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital marked the technique's first application.

Zhou Jingfang, deputy chief physician of the gastroenterology department with the Chinese medical team, diagnosed the patient with internal hemorrhoidal bleeding.

With traditional conservative treatments proving ineffective, Zhou and his team opted for a minimally invasive endoscopic sclerosant injection to stop the bleeding. "The entire procedure took only a few minutes. The patient experienced no significant discomfort and recovered well post-operation," said Zhou.

Zhou noted that compared with traditional surgical methods, this technique causes less trauma, offers faster recovery, and reduces complications, significantly improving patients' quality of life.

Chen Wei, leader of the Chinese medical team, emphasized that the team will continue leveraging its technical expertise, promoting the adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic treatments and enhancing local medical standards.

"The successful application of this technique not only showcases the advanced medical capabilities of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar but also strengthens China-Africa medical cooperation, positively contributing to international medical exchanges," said Chen.

Local doctors at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital spoke highly of the procedure as a significant step forward in introducing cutting-edge medical technologies to Zanzibar through Chinese medical aid.

