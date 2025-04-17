Building roads and railways creates prosperity in all sectors: A 'golden' bridge across Cambodia

Recently, a reporter from People's Daily Online visited Cambodia and conducted an on-the-spot exploration of Cambodia's National Road 10 Project, which is a model of China-Cambodia cooperation.

Located in the west of Cambodia, the National Road No. 10 connects the provinces of Battambang, Pursat, and Koh Kong, and is crucial for the transportation and export of grain from Battambang Province, which is known as Cambodia's "rice bowl."

From April 11 to 17, 2025, the bridge No. 28 along National Road No. 10, known as Cambodia's tallest bridge and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation, carried out a trial operation for opening to traffic. It is expected that it will further improve the highway network in western Cambodia, upgrade the standard grade and the overall service level of the country's highway, and greatly boost the economic development of the country's western region.

"Where roads thrive, industries flourish." Cambodia's tallest bridge is not only a beautiful landmark, but also a "golden bridge" that connects Cambodia to the world.

