China-Cambodia joint logistics, training center officially launched
BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- A joint logistics and training center established by the armed forces of China and Cambodia was officially inaugurated and put into operation on Saturday at the Ream Naval Base in Cambodia.
The center is designed to support the two militaries in conducting regional counter-terrorism, disaster prevention and mitigation, humanitarian assistance, joint training and other operations, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense.
Both sides will dispatch personnel to jointly maintain the regular operation of the center, said the statement.
The construction and operation of the center reflect mutual respect and equal consultation between China and Cambodia. The initiative fully complies with the domestic laws of the two countries, relevant international laws and international practices, which is not aimed at any third party, according to the statement.
The establishment of the center is conducive to further strengthening practical cooperation between the two militaries and helps them to better fulfill international obligations and provide international public security products.
