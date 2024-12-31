Cambodian diplomat calls for future China-Cambodia cross-border e-commerce cooperation

A photo shows Taing Sokngorn, Cambodian consul general in Nanning, as he sits down for an interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online)

Taing Sokngorn, Cambodian consul general in Nanning, emphasized the significance of cross-border e-commerce cooperation between China and Cambodia during a recent interview with People's Daily Online.

With the digital economy becoming an important force in promoting international trade and investment, the cooperation between Cambodia and China in the fields of digital economy and cross-border e-commerce has also deepened in recent years.

"In my opinion, China has advanced experience in e-commerce and digital technology, which provides important learning opportunities for Cambodia," said Sokngorn, as he summarized the cooperation on e-commerce between the two nations.

With its unique location, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shares geographic proximity and cultural ties with southeast Asia, making it an important trade center with ASEAN. In recent years, Guangxi has actively engaged in e-commerce exchanges with ASEAN countries, further strengthening collaboration between ASEAN and Chinese enterprises. When talking about commercial cooperation between the two nations, Sokngorn stressed its importance and positive impact.

"E-commerce activities offer a platform for enterprises from both nations to explore new areas of cooperation and business opportunities," said Sokngorn. "Through such activities, ASEAN countries and Chinese companies have the chance to understand each other's market demands, discover shared opportunities, and establish more comprehensive cooperative relationships."

Regarding the future of deepening Cambodia-China cooperation, Sokngorn also offered his suggestions. "Both countries could establish data-sharing mechanisms so that the efficiency of e-commerce services could be boosted. Additionally, both countries could further open their markets, reduce trade barriers in cross-border e-commerce, and promote the free flow of goods and services to consumers."

Sokngorn also took the opportunity to introduce multiple Cambodian specialty goods, including Cambodian jasmine rice, Cambodian coffee, and Cambodian handicrafts to Chinese consumers via People's Daily Online. He also expressed his invitation to Chinese audiences to get to know more about Cambodia.

"Cambodian goods perfectly showcase our rich historical and cultural heritage, I hope Chinese consumers like our products, and our country," Sokngorn said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Du Mingming)