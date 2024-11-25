Chinese authorities tackle algorithmic exploitation of delivery workers

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have urged related online platforms to inspect their algorithms and rectify any algorithmic controls that may exploit delivery workers, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The effort is part of a campaign launched recently by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and several other authorities, targeting improper algorithmic systems that infringe on the interests of users and workers in the internet industry, according to the statement released by the commission.

According to the statement, the authorities will act against the compression of delivery times, which often results in more pressure on delivery workers to avoid delays and therefore leads to more traffic violations and accidents.

Online platforms must transparently disclose their algorithmic rules, including time estimates and route planning, and promptly address appeals from delivery workers regarding delays caused by uncontrollable factors such as traffic accidents and severe weather.

The campaign, which will last until February next year, also covers other internet enterprises such as online video and shopping platforms, aiming to address other major concerns of netizens, including "information cocoons" through homogeneous content recommendations, and big data-based price discrimination that charges different prices to different users.

