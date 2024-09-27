Chinese provincial-level regions sign MoU on e-commerce cooperation in Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 11:27, September 27, 2024

Twelve provincial-level regions in China sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on e-commerce cooperation during the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the event organizer)

The 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event was held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 24, 2024. During the event, 12 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), pledging to carry out exchanges and cooperation in the field of e-commerce and cross-border e-commerce with ASEAN.

The signing members included the department of commerce of Guangxi, along with the departments of commerce from Sichuan, Shaanxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, Xizang Autonomous Region, Chongqing, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Gansu, Qinghai, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The MoU will enhance exchanges and cooperation in Silk Road e-commerce, explore the potential for trade cooperation between China and ASEAN nations, exchange e-commerce expertise, facilitate the entry of high-quality products from ASEAN countries into China, and boost consumption upgrading.

The signing of the MoU will not only boost e-commerce growth in western China but also inject new impetus into the economic and trade partnership between China and ASEAN countries. It indicates that the provincial-level regions will establish a closer and more effective cooperation mechanism in Silk Road e-commerce, and represents a significant milestone in cross-border e-commerce cooperation between China and ASEAN.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)