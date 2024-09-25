Jiangxi launches e-commerce event to celebrate Chinese farmers' harvest festival
|Livestreamers promote farm produce in Taihe county, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)
The 2024 Jiangxi e-commerce consumption season kicked off in Taihe county, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Sept. 22 , coinciding with the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival.
Major e-commerce platforms participated by promoting the province's farm produce through livestreams. "New farmers" — young, tech-savvy agricultural workers skilled in digital marketing and livestreaming — also showcased agricultural products from their hometowns.
In recent years, Jiangxi has partnered with leading e-commerce platforms to boost agricultural sales.
Statistics show that in the first half of this year, Jiangxi's online retail sales of agricultural products reached 12.22 billion yuan ($1.7 billion). This marks a 39.4 percent increase from the same period last year, surpassing the national average growth rate by 10.5 percentage points.
