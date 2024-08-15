Cross-border e-commerce giant SHEIN to build supply chain headquarters in south China

Xinhua) 16:56, August 15, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- SHEIN, a leading e-commerce platform, plans to set up its supply chain headquarters in Zengcheng District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, said local authorities.

The first phase of the headquarters project will cover an area of 738 mu (about 49.2 hectares), with a total floor area of no less than 800,000 square meters and a total investment of 3.69 billion yuan (about 517 million U.S. dollars).

The project is expected to feature an intelligent warehousing and logistics distribution park integrating warehousing, stocking, picking, distribution, delivery and settlement, according to Zengcheng branch of Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau.

SHEIN is a global cross-border e-commerce platform, mainly engaged in clothing, shoes, bags and other fashion products, serving consumers worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)