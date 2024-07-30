China's cross-border e-commerce trade posts solid growth

Xinhua) 13:12, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The trade volume of China's cross-border e-commerce totaled 1.22 trillion yuan (about 170.95 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2024, up 10.5 percent year on year, customs data showed Tuesday.

Development was boosted by supportive policies, including the establishment of pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce development and facilitation of customs clearance, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson with the General Administration of Customs told a press conference.

Looking ahead, Lyu said the country would further streamline customs clearance procedures and improve services to support the development of cross-border e-commerce.

