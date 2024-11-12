A glimpse of China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival

Xinhua) 08:19, November 12, 2024

Staff members sort packages at a logistic center of Zaozhuang branch of China Post in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with customer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows staff members sorting packages at a logistic center of Daoxian branch of China Post in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with customer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows staff members sorting packages at a logistic center of Zunhua branch of China Post in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with customer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Staff members sort packages at a logistic center of YTO Express in Jurong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with customer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Staff members promote apples via livestreaming at a warehouse in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Staff members sort packages at a logistic center of Daoxian branch of China Post in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

Staff members promote pet products via livestreaming in Pingyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows staff members sorting packages at a logistic center of Zunhua branch of China Post in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows staff members unloading packages from a truck at a logistic park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Staff members unload fruits from a truck at a logistic industrial park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Workers transfer e-commerce parcels to logistics trucks at Shuangliu West Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. From Nov. 4 to 11, the high-speed railway express service of Shuangliu West Railway Station has shipped nearly 8,000 products daily, weighing more than 50 tonnes. The main goods categories were daily necessities, clothing and electronic products, etc. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers unload e-commerce parcels from a bullet train at Shuangliu West Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. From Nov. 4 to 11, the high-speed railway express service of Shuangliu West Railway Station has shipped nearly 8,000 products daily, weighing more than 50 tonnes. The main goods categories were daily necessities, clothing and electronic products, etc. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers unload e-commerce parcels from a bullet train at Shuangliu West Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. From Nov. 4 to 11, the high-speed railway express service of Shuangliu West Railway Station has shipped nearly 8,000 products daily, weighing more than 50 tonnes. The main goods categories were daily necessities, clothing and electronic products, etc. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers unload e-commerce parcels from a bullet train at Shuangliu West Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. From Nov. 4 to 11, the high-speed railway express service of Shuangliu West Railway Station has shipped nearly 8,000 products daily, weighing more than 50 tonnes. The main goods categories were daily necessities, clothing and electronic products, etc. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers unload e-commerce parcels from a bullet train at Shuangliu West Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. From Nov. 4 to 11, the high-speed railway express service of Shuangliu West Railway Station has shipped nearly 8,000 products daily, weighing more than 50 tonnes. The main goods categories were daily necessities, clothing and electronic products, etc. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers unload e-commerce parcels from a bullet train at Shuangliu West Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. Manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and logistics companies across the country are busy coping with consumer's demand during China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival. From Nov. 4 to 11, the high-speed railway express service of Shuangliu West Railway Station has shipped nearly 8,000 products daily, weighing more than 50 tonnes. The main goods categories were daily necessities, clothing and electronic products, etc. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

