Cross-border e-commerce exchange meeting held in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

September 27, 2024

The "Digital Trade Leads Trend, Enterprises Gather Around Guangxi" Cross-border E-commerce Exchange Meeting was held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sept. 24, 2024.

The meeting was attended by over 70 prominent e-commerce enterprises and institutions, who shared their perspectives on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the cross-border e-commerce sector.

(People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Ren Xiaotao, deputy general manager of the commercial big data department at the China International Electronic Commerce Center, proposed empowering industrial belts by e-commerce, strengthening market entities, enhancing the digitalization and flexibility of supply chains, aiding enterprises in research and development, quality control, and brand building, establishing overseas brand operation centers, and improving brand competitiveness and industry ecosystem.

Li Zhiping, founder and CEO of Guangxi Laizanbao Network Technology Co., Ltd., believes that Guangxi's close proximity to ASEAN countries means the region's talent pool blends well with those of their ASEAN neighbors. He added that his company plans to ramp up support for talents to meet local employment needs and collaborate with local businesses and partners to cultivate cross-border talents.

Yang Wenzhao, deputy secretary general of the Economic Joint Committee of China Commercial Stock Enterprises and chairman of Ningxia Iman Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of adopting an open mindset to facilitate the reuse of global resources, leverage strengths, address weaknesses, and establish a stronger presence in the international market.

The guests noted that the event served as a valuable platform for the cross-border e-commerce industry, facilitated knowledge sharing, experience exchange, and business inspiration, and injected fresh momentum into the industry's development.

