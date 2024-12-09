China's e-commerce logistics index hits 7-year high in November

Xinhua) 08:11, December 09, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows an outdoor installation featuring "Double 11" shopping festival at Alibaba Group's Xixi Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics index hit a seven-year high in November, according to the results of a survey released by the China Logistics and Purchasing Federaticon and e-commerce giant JD.com on Sunday.

The e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations, came in at 115.5 points last month, up 0.5 points month on month, according to the survey.

Though this year's "Double 11" sales promotions kicked off a month earlier, the e-commerce logistics index for November still managed to set a seven-year record, the federation said.

The sub-index for total business volume increased 0.4 points month on month to 134.1, indicating rising demand in the sector.

Rural e-commerce demand was also robust last month, with the sub-index for rural business volume increasing 2.3 points to 134.5.

The survey also showed that China's e-commerce logistics enterprises made progress in supply efficiency during the "Double 11" shopping festival, with all related sub-indices posting steady improvements.

Logistics are no longer a bottleneck restricting e-commerce consumption. Instead, they have boosted the development of the e-commerce sector with diversified services and efficient operations, the federation said.

