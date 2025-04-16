Chinese and Cambodian national flags fly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, the national flags of China and Cambodia were seen fluttering in the wind near landmark sites such as the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.
On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, the national flags of China and Cambodia flutter in the wind near landmarks such as Phnom Penh's Independence Monument, reflecting the warm local welcome. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)
On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, the national flags of China and Cambodia flutter in the wind near landmarks such as Phnom Penh's Independence Monument, reflecting the warm local welcome. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)
On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, the national flags of China and Cambodia flutter in the wind near landmarks such as Phnom Penh's Independence Monument, reflecting the warm local welcome. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)
On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, the national flags of China and Cambodia flutter in the wind near landmarks such as Phnom Penh's Independence Monument, reflecting the warm local welcome. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)
On April 16, 2025, the eve of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, the national flags of China and Cambodia flutter in the wind near landmarks such as Phnom Penh's Independence Monument, reflecting the warm local welcome. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- A dance of friendship: Cambodian Princess shares traditional dance moves to say "I love you"
- Cambodia discovers, safely neutralizes another war-left U.S. aerial bomb MK-82: official
- Youth talk: The cultural bonds between China and Southeast Asia
- Cambodia earns 1.15 bln USD from exports of raw cashew nuts in 2024
- Cambodia's senate president to visit China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.