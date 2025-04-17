Cityscape of Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Visitors visit the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 16, 2025. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

This photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows the cityscape of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

People take part in a blessing activity to celebrate the Cambodian New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 14, 2025. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

This photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows the square outside the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

This photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows the scenery along the Mekong River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

A local resident takes part in a blessing activity to celebrate the Cambodian New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 14, 2025. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

People visit Phnom Penh in Cambodia, April 14, 2025. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

People relax at the square outside the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 14, 2025. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

This photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on April 13, 2025 shows the cityscape of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People participate in an activity to celebrate the Cambodian New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 14, 2025. Phnom Penh, capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is located beside the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers. The coexistence of traditional architecture and modern buildings endows the city with life and vitality. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

