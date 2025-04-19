Cambodian princess sings song in Chinese to bless the enduring Cambodia–China friendship

At the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Cambodia from April 17 to 18, 2025.

This is President Xi Jinping's first visit to Cambodia in nine years. President Xi Jinping arrived in Phnom Penh on a special plane, and Princess Jenna Norodom of the Cambodian royal family presented a jasmine garland to President Xi.

At the welcome banquet for President Xi Jinping, the music composed by King Father Norodom Sihanouk in celebration of Cambodia–China friendship filled the hall with a warm and familial atmosphere.

Today, Princess Jenna Norodom has once again sung the song "Nostalgia of China," composed by King Father Norodom Sihanouk, sharing with readers of People's Daily Online the heartfelt story of Cambodia–China friendship built on "mutual admiration and shared achievements," and wishing for the bond between the two nations to be everlasting.

