Chinese President Xi Jinping successfully concludes his state visit to Cambodia

On April 18, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his state visit to Cambodia and returned to Beijing.

When departing from Phnom Penh, Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen held a grand farewell ceremony for President Xi Jinping at the airport. Accompanied by Hun Sen, Xi Jinping reviewed the honor guard and waved to the crowd seeing him off.

On the way to the airport, tens of thousands of local residents, as well as representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises, Chinese students, and overseas Chinese lined the streets. They waved the national flags of China and Cambodia, raised red banners with slogans reading "Long live China-Cambodia friendship," and extended warm congratulations on the successful conclusion of Xi Jinping's visit to Cambodia.

