Cambodia promotes implementation of RCEP commitments on standards, trade facilitation

Xinhua) 13:04, April 23, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Tuesday organized a workshop to raise awareness on standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures (STRACAP) under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement.

The event was presided over by Nhim Khemara, permanent secretary of state of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology &Innovation, with the participation of more than 150 representatives from the public and private sectors, consumer groups, and relevant stakeholders.

"Enhancing standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures will strengthen Cambodian businesses and increase their competitiveness in regional and international markets through increased trust among trading partners and evidence of quality and safety," Khemara said.

The workshop also focused on developing a roadmap for implementing standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures under the RCEP agreement to help promote Cambodia's trade development with partners effectively.

"Today, we begin the development of a roadmap towards sustainable growth through a commitment to implementing standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures," he added.

The workshop received key input and facilitated fruitful discussions in identifying challenges and solutions to enhance national quality infrastructure and promote the effective and sustainable implementation of regional and international trade agreements.

Cambodia's trade volume with RCEP member countries reached 34.52 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, a 17.7 percent increase from 29.32 billion dollars in 2023, according to an official report.

Entered into force in 2022, the RCEP comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- and their five trading partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

