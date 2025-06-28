Interview: China-Central Asia mechanism key platform for sustainable development, peaceful coexistence -- Uzbek economist

June 27 (Xinhua)

TASHKENT, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central Asia mechanism demonstrates remarkable stability and flexibility, serving as a vital platform for regional sustainable development and peaceful coexistence, an Uzbek economist has said.

The mechanism not only expands the scope of diplomatic engagement, but also stands as a reliable pillar in Uzbekistan's modernization drive, Abdimumin Alikulov, professor and dean of the faculty of economics at the Samarkand State University of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Husbandry and Biotechnology, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Highlighting the China-Central Asia Spirit characterized by "mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and mutual assistance for the joint pursuit of modernization through high-quality development," he said it fully aligns with Uzbekistan's national development strategy and foreign policy priorities.

In his view, the spirit has become an integral part of Uzbekistan-China relations and of China's broader engagement with Central Asia, which plays an increasingly important role in the region's modernization drive.

The professor said that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to its relationship with China, noting China's respect for Uzbekistan's sovereignty and development model.

"In our cooperation with Chinese partners, we always feel mutual respect and an equal dialogue. This foundation enables us to maintain strategic initiative and political independence, even in the face of global challenges," Alikulov noted.

Over the years, the Belt and Road Initiative has brought remarkable achievements to Uzbekistan-China cooperation, not least in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and digital technology, he said.

China's involvement in building infrastructure and green energy facilities has contributed to the modernization of Uzbekistan's key economic sectors and strengthened its role in the regional connectivity system. "This is truly mutually beneficial cooperation, fully aligned with the national strategies of both sides," he added.

Alikulov observed that China and the Central Asian countries are fostering an increasingly close cooperation in such key areas as combating climate change, sharing experience in poverty reduction, promoting sustainable, green development, as well as strengthening education and vocational training.

"All of these represent a shared contribution to forging a fair, inclusive and sustainable regional order," he said.

