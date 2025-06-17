Home>>
Xi, Central Asian leaders sign treaty of permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation
(Xinhua) 21:07, June 17, 2025
ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the five Central Asian countries on Tuesday signed here the treaty of permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation.
Xi was accompanied by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
